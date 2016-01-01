Teresa Narvaez is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Narvaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Narvaez
Overview
Teresa Narvaez is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Teresa Narvaez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
teresa narvaez10637 N Kendall Dr Ste 7K, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Narvaez?
About Teresa Narvaez
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1104834696
Education & Certifications
- Bogota-Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Narvaez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Narvaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Narvaez works at
Teresa Narvaez speaks Spanish.
Teresa Narvaez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Narvaez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Narvaez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Narvaez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.