Teresa Kenney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Kenney, APRN
Overview
Teresa Kenney, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6901 Mercy Rd Ste 130, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 397-4084
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Kenney?
Teresa is a wonderful provider. She listens to her patients, and discusses their options with them. She is very knowledgeable about the standard method of care and a more natural approach and makes sure that her patients have all the information so they can make the best decision for their health. I have not met a more caring provider.
About Teresa Kenney, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902984800
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Kenney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Kenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Teresa Kenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Kenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Kenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Kenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.