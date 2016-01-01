Teresa Izquierdo, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Izquierdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Izquierdo, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Teresa Izquierdo, PSY is a Psychologist in Florence, KY.
Teresa Izquierdo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling and Diagnostic Center, LLC7315 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 282-0119
-
2
Forward Focus236 Main St Ste 4, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 869-4463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Izquierdo?
About Teresa Izquierdo, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1043349749
Education & Certifications
- Xavier University
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Izquierdo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Izquierdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Izquierdo works at
Teresa Izquierdo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Izquierdo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Izquierdo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Izquierdo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.