Teresa Hunt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Hunt, PA-C
Overview
Teresa Hunt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Teresa Hunt works at
Locations
Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 556-0446
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Teresa and Angel were both very thorough and professional. Knowledgeable and Kind
About Teresa Hunt, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518389857
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Teresa Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.