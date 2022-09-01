Dr. Head has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Head, OD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Head, OD is an Optometrist in Johnston, RI. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Head works at
Locations
Optx Ri1277 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 521-3606
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Head for more than 10 years. She has a wonderful disposition, explains things clearly and is very thorough. It was her knowledge and insight that facilitated timely treatment for a complicated diagnosis. I refer everyone I know to her. The front staff can be a different story. You have to strongly advocate for yourself if you have an emergency because they have no clue about what constitutes an emergency and what is just a request.
About Dr. Teresa Head, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851547632
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Drexel University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Head accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Head has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Head. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Head.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Head, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Head appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.