Overview

Dr. Teresa Harmon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Waynesboro, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin.



Dr. Harmon works at TERESA M. HARMON, PH.D. in Waynesboro, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.