Dr. Teresa Harmon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Harmon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Waynesboro, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin.
Locations
Teresa M. Harmon, Ph.D.2611 W Main St Ste 7, Waynesboro, VA 22980 Directions (540) 942-5155Monday9:00am - 10:00pmTuesday9:00am - 10:00pmWednesday9:00am - 10:00pmThursday9:00am - 10:00pmFriday9:00am - 10:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best psychologists I've been to. The office hours are late evenings which works perfect with my schedule. She and her receptionist are very nice.
About Dr. Teresa Harmon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851314678
Education & Certifications
- 1982
- Veterans Administration Medical Center / Milwaukee Wi
- University of Wisconsin
- King College, University Of Tn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
