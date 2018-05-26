Teresa Hall, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Hall, MS
Overview
Teresa Hall, MS is a Counselor in Memphis, TN.
Teresa Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP5100 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38137 Directions (901) 614-0470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Showed a great deal of empathy, but also challenged and encouraged me by asking me tough questions that made me evaluate my situation.
About Teresa Hall, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1740418185
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Teresa Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Hall.
