Teresa Hale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Hale, MSN
Overview
Teresa Hale, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4544 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 250, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 581-8793
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Teresa Hale, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720380926
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Hale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Teresa Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Hale.
