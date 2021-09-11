Teresa Gray, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Gray, APRN
Overview
Teresa Gray, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY.
Teresa Gray works at
Locations
-
1
Hoskins Medical Center1120 Reuben St, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 862-6550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Gray?
Excellent all the way around.
About Teresa Gray, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891050779
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Gray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Gray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Gray works at
Teresa Gray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.