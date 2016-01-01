See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Teresa Goncalves, OD

Optometry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresa Goncalves, OD is an Optometrist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University/College Of Optometry.

Dr. Goncalves works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Eye Clinic, PA
    160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 (407) 834-7776
  2. 2
    Florida Eye Clinic P A
    2917 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 296-1970
  3. 3
    Magruder Optical
    1911 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 (407) 894-2112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Lens Exams
Eyeglasses
Post-Operative Care
Contact Lens Exams
Eyeglasses
Post-Operative Care

Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Teresa Goncalves, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023009149
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ocular Disease and Refractive Surgery Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University/College Of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Goncalves, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goncalves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goncalves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goncalves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goncalves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goncalves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goncalves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goncalves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

