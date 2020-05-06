See All Nurse Practitioners in Rochester, NY
Teresa Folts, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Teresa Folts, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Teresa Folts, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Teresa Folts works at Heart Associates Of Rochester in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Associates Of Rochester
    1445 Portland Ave Ste 208, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 339-9121

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Teresa Folts?

May 06, 2020
Terri is an excellent nurse practitioner in the office of Dr. T Mathew. I was SO happy to see her when I was in the ER with BP issues.. She was familiar with my heart history and saw to it that an angiogram was performed.. I would like to remain a patient of hers at RGH. Dr. T Mathew has just retired and she is seeking a position to continue her work at RGH. I wish I could be informed of where she goes, so that I can follow.
Mary Myers — May 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Teresa Folts, NP
How would you rate your experience with Teresa Folts, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Teresa Folts to family and friends

Teresa Folts' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Teresa Folts

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teresa Folts, NP.

About Teresa Folts, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558579060
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Teresa Folts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Teresa Folts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Teresa Folts works at Heart Associates Of Rochester in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Teresa Folts’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Teresa Folts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Folts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Folts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Folts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Teresa Folts, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.