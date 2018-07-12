Teresa Floratos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Floratos, MFT
Overview
Teresa Floratos, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rocklin, CA.
Locations
- 1 3175 Sunset Blvd Ste 104A, Rocklin, CA 95677 Directions (916) 624-8626
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I had a very rough patch in our marriage not long ago. Teresa guided us through and gave us tools and exercises to help us approach marriage in a different way. We worked with her for several months and our relationship improved immensely. I am so grateful for her for assisting us in finding our way back to a happy marriage! I highly recommend her services.
About Teresa Floratos, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1760515605
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Floratos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Floratos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Teresa Floratos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Floratos.
