Teresa Ellsworth, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Michigan.



Teresa Ellsworth works at Grow Therapy in Orlando, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.