Teresa Diggs, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Teresa Diggs, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC. 

Teresa Diggs works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates
    305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8195
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Teresa Diggs, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1194907568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

