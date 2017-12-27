See All Nurse Practitioners in Winston Salem, NC
Teresa Day, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Teresa Day, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Teresa Day works at Shepherd Street Clinic in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

    Sheperd Street Clinic
    500 Shepherd St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 (336) 716-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Primary Insomnia
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Primary Insomnia

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Primary Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2017
    Terry is such a wonderful NP. She is always quick to answer my calls & help me any with appointments when ever needed. Don't have any complaints.
    Jennifer Turner in Danbury,NC — Dec 27, 2017
    About Teresa Day, NP

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1447495007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Day, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Day has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Day works at Shepherd Street Clinic in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Teresa Day’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Teresa Day. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Day.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

