Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Teresa Cuthbertson using Healthline FindCare.
Teresa Cuthbertson, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Teresa Cuthbertson, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA.
Teresa Cuthbertson works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1264 Hawks Flight Ct Ste 100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Cuthbertson?
Teresa listens well and is responsive to my concerns. She takes action and I like that. I would most definitely recommend her.
About Teresa Cuthbertson, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1619168424
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Cuthbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Cuthbertson works at
Teresa Cuthbertson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Cuthbertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Cuthbertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Cuthbertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.