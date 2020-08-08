See All Family Doctors in El Dorado Hills, CA
Teresa Cuthbertson, NP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Teresa Cuthbertson, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. 

Teresa Cuthbertson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1264 Hawks Flight Ct Ste 100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Aug 08, 2020
Teresa Cuthbertson, NP
  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1619168424
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Teresa Cuthbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Teresa Cuthbertson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. View the full address on Teresa Cuthbertson’s profile.

Teresa Cuthbertson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Cuthbertson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Cuthbertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Cuthbertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

