See All Psychologists in Silverdale, WA
Teresa Collett, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Teresa Collett, PSY

Psychology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Teresa Collett, PSY is a Psychologist in Silverdale, WA. 

Teresa Collett works at Accountable Future in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Accountable Future
    9951 Mickelberry Rd NW Ste 127, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 868-6952

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Panic Attack
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Panic Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Teresa Collett?

    Dec 12, 2016
    Dr. Collett is very knowledgable in ptsd and power and control dynamics. She is the best. My son has been seeing her for several years and he looks forward to his sessions with her. She makes him feel empowered and understood.
    Angela F. in Silverdale — Dec 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Teresa Collett, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Teresa Collett, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Teresa Collett to family and friends

    Teresa Collett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Teresa Collett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teresa Collett, PSY.

    About Teresa Collett, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033318134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Alliant International University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Collett, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Collett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Collett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Collett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Collett works at Accountable Future in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Teresa Collett’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Teresa Collett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Collett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Collett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Collett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Teresa Collett, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.