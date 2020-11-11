Dr. Teresa Chapa-Cantu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapa-Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Chapa-Cantu, PHD is a Psychologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.
Resiliency Psychological Center LLC1901 N Ed Carey Dr Ste 200, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 230-1210Monday8:30am - 5:15pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:15pmThursday8:30am - 5:15pmFriday8:30am - 5:15pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Superior HealthPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a veteran and I really appreciate talking to dr. Cantu She was very professional. She was very nice and patient with me. This was the second time I’ve ever talk to you mental health provider and she was very understanding. I don’t know the outcome of my interview so this is Strictly because she was patient with me. Thank you Dr. Cantu
- Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Texas A&M University
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Texas - Pan American
