Dr. Teresa Chapa-Cantu, PHD

Psychology
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Chapa-Cantu, PHD is a Psychologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Chapa-Cantu works at Resiliency Psychological Services, Harlingen, TX in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Resiliency Psychological Center LLC
    1901 N Ed Carey Dr Ste 200, Harlingen, TX 78550
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders
Counseling Services
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Disorders
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Superior HealthPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 11, 2020
    I am a veteran and I really appreciate talking to dr. Cantu She was very professional. She was very nice and patient with me. This was the second time I've ever talk to you mental health provider and she was very understanding. I don't know the outcome of my interview so this is Strictly because she was patient with me. Thank you Dr. Cantu
    John — Nov 11, 2020
    About Dr. Teresa Chapa-Cantu, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669768743
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas A&M University
    • University of Oklahoma
    • University of Texas - Pan American
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Chapa-Cantu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapa-Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Chapa-Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapa-Cantu works at Resiliency Psychological Services, Harlingen, TX in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chapa-Cantu's profile.

    Dr. Chapa-Cantu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapa-Cantu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapa-Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapa-Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

