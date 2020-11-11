Overview

Dr. Teresa Chapa-Cantu, PHD is a Psychologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.



Dr. Chapa-Cantu works at Resiliency Psychological Services, Harlingen, TX in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.