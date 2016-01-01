Dr. Teresa Blakely, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Blakely, PHD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Blakely, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dublin, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
5190 Blazer Pkwy, Dublin, OH 43017
Directions
(614) 316-7634
Monday11:00am - 8:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teresa Blakely, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- OSU Med Ctr
- Boston State College
