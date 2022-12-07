Teresa Ammirati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Ammirati, LCPC
Teresa Ammirati, LCPC is a Counselor in Bannockburn, IL.
Lakeside Psychology & Counseling Srvcs2213 Lakeside Dr, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 217-9381
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She worked with me and members of my family throughout the years. She will be direct with you, but she also values you and your time. She cares deeply - is fair, honest, genuine and highly professional. We have referred many people to her -- because she and her team do an amazing job -- especially when providing therapy during Covid has been so hard for so many therapists. She was always there --for us. She has a hugh heart -- with amazing insights! Great family and couples therapist for us -- and others!
- Counseling
- English
- 1124182308
Teresa Ammirati accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Ammirati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Teresa Ammirati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Ammirati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Ammirati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Ammirati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.