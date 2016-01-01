See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Terence Cunningham, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Terence Cunningham, ARNP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Terence Cunningham, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Terence Cunningham works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Terence Cunningham?

Photo: Terence Cunningham, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Terence Cunningham, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Terence Cunningham to family and friends

Terence Cunningham's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Terence Cunningham

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Terence Cunningham, ARNP.

About Terence Cunningham, ARNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1811048457
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Terence Cunningham, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terence Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Terence Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Terence Cunningham works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Terence Cunningham’s profile.

Terence Cunningham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Terence Cunningham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terence Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terence Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.