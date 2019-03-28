Tera Storms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tera Storms, PSY
Overview
Tera Storms, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Geneseo, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 150 Court St, Geneseo, NY 14454 Directions (585) 301-7483
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and emphatetic mental health professional.Did the or most to connect and understand underlying situation. Also very helpful navigating the health insurance arrangement
About Tera Storms, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861434854
Frequently Asked Questions
Tera Storms accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tera Storms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tera Storms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tera Storms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tera Storms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tera Storms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.