Teodoro Agtay accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teodoro Agtay, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Teodoro Agtay, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Teodoro Agtay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Office6040 Badura Ave Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 800-7831
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teodoro Agtay?
About Teodoro Agtay, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407263106
Frequently Asked Questions
Teodoro Agtay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teodoro Agtay works at
Teodoro Agtay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teodoro Agtay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teodoro Agtay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teodoro Agtay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.