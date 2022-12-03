See All Nurse Practitioners in East Grand Rapids, MI
Tenille Schlachter, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Tenille Schlachter, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tenille Schlachter, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Grand Rapids, MI. 

Tenille Schlachter works at Champaign Dental Group in East Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Family Medicine - East Grand Rapids
    2249 Wealthy St SE Ste 110, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Tenile is always caring and takes her time with you.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Tenille Schlachter, FNP
    About Tenille Schlachter, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811327307
    Tenille Schlachter, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Tenille Schlachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Tenille Schlachter works at Champaign Dental Group in East Grand Rapids, MI.

    20 patients have reviewed Tenille Schlachter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tenille Schlachter, there are benefits to both methods.

