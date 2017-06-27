Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey, NP
Overview
Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Locations
Oak Street Health Winston-Salem2668 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Directions (336) 571-7159
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Tenesa Miller is the best.
About Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1225454689
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tenesa McCaskill-Gainey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
