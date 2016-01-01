Telia Kiteley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Telia Kiteley, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Telia Kiteley, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3905 N 7th Ave Unit 33921, Phoenix, AZ 85067 Directions (602) 363-6182
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Telia Kiteley, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1760473474
Frequently Asked Questions
Telia Kiteley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Telia Kiteley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Telia Kiteley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Telia Kiteley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Telia Kiteley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Telia Kiteley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.