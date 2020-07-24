See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fresno, CA
Tejal Patel, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tejal Patel, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA. 

Tejal Patel works at Comfy Couch Therapy in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comfy Couch Therapy
    1175 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 478-9153
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Getting Married Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2020
    This therapist is the best thing to happen in my life in a long time. She's quite literally a life saver.
    Cyndisue — Jul 24, 2020
    About Tejal Patel, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1427488485
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School

