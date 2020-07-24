Tejal Patel, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tejal Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tejal Patel, MFT
Overview
Tejal Patel, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA.

Locations
Comfy Couch Therapy1175 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 478-9153Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This therapist is the best thing to happen in my life in a long time. She's quite literally a life saver.
About Tejal Patel, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English

Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Tejal Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tejal Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Tejal Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tejal Patel.
