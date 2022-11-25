See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lacey, WA
Dr. Tedd Louie, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tedd Louie, OD

Optometry
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tedd Louie, OD is an Optometrist in Lacey, WA. 

Dr. Louie works at Tedd Louie Od LLC in Lacey, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tedd Louie Od LLC
    1470 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey, WA 98516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 412-3492
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Louie?

    Nov 25, 2022
    I am very choosy with who I allow to care for my health. I read Dr. Louie’s reviews and decided to give him a chance. I am so happy, because I made the right decision. He is a very knowledgeable and friendly Doctor, but most of all LISTENS! I am thoroughly impressed with his extensive approach to my eye care. If you are looking for a competent and very professional eye doctor look no further- Dr. Louie wins hands down.
    Jennine West — Nov 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tedd Louie, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tedd Louie, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Louie to family and friends

    Dr. Louie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Louie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tedd Louie, OD.

    About Dr. Tedd Louie, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780729442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tedd Louie, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.