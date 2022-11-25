Dr. Louie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tedd Louie, OD
Overview
Dr. Tedd Louie, OD is an Optometrist in Lacey, WA.

Locations
Tedd Louie Od LLC1470 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey, WA 98516 Directions (360) 412-3492
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am very choosy with who I allow to care for my health. I read Dr. Louie’s reviews and decided to give him a chance. I am so happy, because I made the right decision. He is a very knowledgeable and friendly Doctor, but most of all LISTENS! I am thoroughly impressed with his extensive approach to my eye care. If you are looking for a competent and very professional eye doctor look no further- Dr. Louie wins hands down.
About Dr. Tedd Louie, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.