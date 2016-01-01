See All Nurse Practitioners in Irving, TX
Ted Kummer Jr, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irving, TX. 

Ted Kummer Jr works at Advantechs X-ray Imaging Services LLC in Irving, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advantechs X-ray Imaging Services LLC
    4545 Fuller Dr Ste 325, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 870-5511

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Ted Kummer Jr, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164736120
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ted Kummer Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Ted Kummer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ted Kummer Jr works at Advantechs X-ray Imaging Services LLC in Irving, TX. View the full address on Ted Kummer Jr’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ted Kummer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ted Kummer Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ted Kummer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ted Kummer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

