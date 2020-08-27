See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New London, WI
Teasha Kaepernick, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Teasha Kaepernick, PA

Pain Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Teasha Kaepernick, PA is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Arcadia University and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Teasha Kaepernick works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London in New London, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London
    1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4683
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Physicians Waupaca
    710 Riverside Dr, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 282-4750
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Teasha Kaepernick?

    Aug 27, 2020
    She listened, she took affirmative action, pain is gone, she is a blessing, would put my recommendation at way more stars than 5!
    — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Teasha Kaepernick, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Teasha Kaepernick, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Teasha Kaepernick to family and friends

    Teasha Kaepernick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Teasha Kaepernick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teasha Kaepernick, PA.

    About Teasha Kaepernick, PA

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1922014406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Arcadia University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teasha Kaepernick, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teasha Kaepernick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teasha Kaepernick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Teasha Kaepernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Teasha Kaepernick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teasha Kaepernick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teasha Kaepernick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teasha Kaepernick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.