Teasha Kaepernick, PA is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Arcadia University and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Teasha Kaepernick works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London in New London, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.