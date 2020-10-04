Dr. Pasholli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tea Pasholli, OD
Dr. Tea Pasholli, OD is an Optometrist in Manchester, NH.
Dr. Pasholli works at
Merrimack Vision Care2075 S Willow St Ste 2, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 644-6100
Eye See Vision Care LLC87 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 935-5966
She was so kind and attentive to my concerns. I have a history of eye disease in my family so after I moved I was hesitant to go to a new doctor. That fear subsided as soon as I had my first appointment with Dr. Pasholli. She has a natural way of making you feel at ease. I most definitely recommend her to others
- Optometry
- English, Albanian and Spanish
- 1700446135
Dr. Pasholli works at
Dr. Pasholli speaks Albanian and Spanish.
Dr. Pasholli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasholli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasholli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasholli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.