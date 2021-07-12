Dr. Litman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tchia Litman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tchia Litman, PHD is a Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1460 Westwood Blvd Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 441-8428
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litman?
I used to see Dr. Litman on a regular basis for ~4 years. Initially, it was slightly rocky for me, but on advice from a friend who happened to be a therapist, I told her the times when I was uncomfortable in past sessions. She accepted what I said gracefully and encouraged me to tell her if I ever feel uncomfortable again, so after that bump in the beginning everything else was fine. I always felt safe talking to her about sensitive topics to me. I also appreciated her flexible hours, specifically that she has evening hours so I can see her after work since I do not prefer to go during the workday. Also, she offered an option to see her once every two weeks when I felt like I did not want to see her every week but at the same time still wanted to see her regularly.
About Dr. Tchia Litman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861472045
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Litman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.