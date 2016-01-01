Taylor Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Taylor Smith, PA-C
Overview
Taylor Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
Taylor Smith works at
Locations
Norton Gastroenterology Consultants3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 7B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-4711
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Taylor Smith, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730730516
Frequently Asked Questions
Taylor Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taylor Smith works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.