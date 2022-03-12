See All Hematologists in Winston Salem, NC
Hematology & Oncology
Taylor Sheets, PA-C is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Taylor Sheets works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 12, 2022
    I have been Dr Taylor Norman for six years. I have always was very please with her as my Doctor. She was always concerned about my health and what she can do to improve my health. She took my health personally,and done whatever it took to make me better.I trusted her with my health.I was so upset to hear that she is leaving me as my Doctor and friend,I also know that there are changes in our lives that we will have to make sometimes. My last visit with her,I wish her God speed on her new journey. You are a great Doctor. Yes I would most recommend you as my or anyone's Doctor. You are a great Doctor.GOD BLESS.
    Aveline Brown — Mar 12, 2022
    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1114309259
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

