Taylor Herrin, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Taylor Herrin, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverdale, UT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5149 S 1500 W, Riverdale, UT 84405 Directions (801) 475-0402
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Taylor is great! Worked with him for five years and he helped me gain the self confidence I have now. I highly recommend him!
About Taylor Herrin, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1487933909
Frequently Asked Questions
Taylor Herrin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Taylor Herrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Taylor Herrin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Herrin.
