See All Physicians Assistants in Flemingsburg, KY
Taylor Talavera, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Taylor Talavera, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Taylor Talavera, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Flemingsburg, KY. 

Taylor Talavera works at Practice in Flemingsburg, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    101 Jb Shannon Dr Ste A, Flemingsburg, KY 41041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    624 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Taylor Talavera?

Photo: Taylor Talavera, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Taylor Talavera, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Taylor Talavera to family and friends

Taylor Talavera's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Taylor Talavera

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Taylor Talavera, PA-C.

About Taylor Talavera, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1245683788
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Frequently Asked Questions

Taylor Talavera, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Talavera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Taylor Talavera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Taylor Talavera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Talavera.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Talavera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Talavera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.