Taylor Currall, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Sullivan University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.

Taylor Currall works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Shallotte in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Endocrinology - Shallotte
    512 Village Rd Ste 205, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 897-8608

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MedCost
    Medicaid
    Select Health of South Carolina
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 01, 2020
    Very patient and knowledgeable, really took her time with me. Taylor even called me to discuss my plan of treatment.
    About Taylor Currall, PA-C

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 4 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1306328588
    Education & Certifications

    • Sullivan University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Grand Strand Medical Center

