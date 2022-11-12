Taylor Bradford, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Bradford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Taylor Bradford, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Taylor Bradford, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Taylor Bradford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Family Practice2300 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Taylor Bradford?
My first visit with Taylor Bradford was very detail oriented. She answered all of my questions and she was very friendly! Waiting time was good also.
About Taylor Bradford, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1790303352
Frequently Asked Questions
Taylor Bradford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Taylor Bradford using Healthline FindCare.
Taylor Bradford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taylor Bradford works at
Taylor Bradford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Bradford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Bradford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Bradford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.