Tawny Grossman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tawny Grossman, NP
Overview
Tawny Grossman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA.
Tawny Grossman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Medical With Providence6400 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste D210, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (415) 658-6791
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tawny Grossman?
About Tawny Grossman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649666298
Frequently Asked Questions
Tawny Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tawny Grossman works at
Tawny Grossman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tawny Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tawny Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tawny Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.