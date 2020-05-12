Taurus Sanders, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taurus Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Taurus Sanders, LPC
Overview
Taurus Sanders, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC.
Taurus Sanders works at
Locations
-
1
Integrity Counseling & Wellness810 Dutch Square Blvd Ste 205, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 250-6456
- 2 1103 Belleview St Ste 107, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 600-6265
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Taurus is a skilled and compassionate therapist. I highly recommend him for teens or adults.
About Taurus Sanders, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1942549647
Frequently Asked Questions
Taurus Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Taurus Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taurus Sanders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Taurus Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taurus Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taurus Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.