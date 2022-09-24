See All Counselors in Irvine, CA
Taube Levitt, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Taube Levitt, MFT

Counseling
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Taube Levitt, MFT is a Counselor in Irvine, CA. 

Taube Levitt works at Transition Care Telemetry Inc. in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transition Care Telemetry Inc.
    15615 Alton Pkwy Ste 450, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 716-9905
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Taube has been amazing with our adolescent. She has always been engaged and present with what he was saying to her regarding struggles with anxiety, OCD, school, family, and gender dysmorphia. My teen feels more like himself than ever before, likes himself, and is better equipped to deal with life's inevitable challenges and conflicts.
    E — Sep 24, 2022
    About Taube Levitt, MFT

    • Counseling
    • English, Afrikaans
    • 1073786083
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

