Tatyana Tools, ARNP
Tatyana Tools, ARNP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA.
Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 205, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
Excellent care provider, and very professional. Always offers poignant medical advice. She doesn't coddle (say what you want to hear), but speaks truthfully, and directly to achieve maximum results for her patients. Always pleasant, and cheerful, I feel lucky to have Ms. Tools for my pain management provider.
- St. Clare Hospital
Tatyana Tools has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tatyana Tools using Healthline FindCare.
Tatyana Tools has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Tatyana Tools. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatyana Tools.
