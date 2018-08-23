See All Rheumatologists in Lakewood, WA
Rheumatology
2
Tatyana Tools, ARNP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Tatyana Tools works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients.

    Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare
    Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare
11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 205, Lakewood, WA 98499

Aug 23, 2018
Excellent care provider, and very professional. Always offers poignant medical advice. She doesn't coddle (say what you want to hear), but speaks truthfully, and directly to achieve maximum results for her patients. Always pleasant, and cheerful, I feel lucky to have Ms. Tools for my pain management provider.
Broke-back B...... in TACOMA, WA — Aug 23, 2018
Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1073746103
  • St. Clare Hospital

Tatyana Tools, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tatyana Tools is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tatyana Tools has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Tatyana Tools has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tatyana Tools works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Tatyana Tools’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Tatyana Tools. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatyana Tools.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatyana Tools, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatyana Tools appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

