Tatsiana Yarashevich, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tatsiana Yarashevich, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Hallandale Beach, FL. 

Tatsiana Yarashevich works at Complete Local Specialty Care in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Local Specialty Care
    2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 301, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 458-2572
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tatsiana Yarashevich, PA-C
About Tatsiana Yarashevich, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295219541
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tatsiana Yarashevich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tatsiana Yarashevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tatsiana Yarashevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tatsiana Yarashevich works at Complete Local Specialty Care in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Tatsiana Yarashevich’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Tatsiana Yarashevich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatsiana Yarashevich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatsiana Yarashevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatsiana Yarashevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

