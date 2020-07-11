Tatsiana Yarashevich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tatsiana Yarashevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tatsiana Yarashevich, PA-C
Tatsiana Yarashevich, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Complete Local Specialty Care2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 301, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 458-2572Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Tatsiana Yarashevich recently became my PCP and she showed me so much care in just a few visits I had, she listened carefully to my concerns and sent me to extensive analysis and found many things wrong with me that noone before her was able to diagnose, Tatsiana is a great doctor and a good hearted person, she gives me hope that I can address my issues with specialists and have good life expectancy and quality. Highly recommend this doctor.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1295219541
Tatsiana Yarashevich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tatsiana Yarashevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Tatsiana Yarashevich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatsiana Yarashevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatsiana Yarashevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatsiana Yarashevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.