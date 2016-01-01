See All Physicians Assistants in Huntsville, AL
Tatjana Acker, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Tatjana Acker, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tatjana Acker, PA is a Physician Assistant in Huntsville, AL. 

Tatjana Acker works at Huntsville Hospital Physician in Huntsville, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hh Physician Care At Bailey Cove
    9000 Bailey Cove Rd SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 428-4900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tatjana Acker?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tatjana Acker, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Tatjana Acker, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tatjana Acker to family and friends

    Tatjana Acker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tatjana Acker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tatjana Acker, PA.

    About Tatjana Acker, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821161696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tatjana Acker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tatjana Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tatjana Acker works at Huntsville Hospital Physician in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Tatjana Acker’s profile.

    Tatjana Acker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tatjana Acker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatjana Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatjana Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tatjana Acker, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.