Tatiana Salvato, RN is accepting new patients.
Tatiana Salvato, RN
Overview
Tatiana Salvato, RN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mount Kisco, NY. They graduated from Hunter College School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 344 E Main St Ste 101, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to, flexible with scheduling. Listens to you!
About Tatiana Salvato, RN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972843498
Education & Certifications
- Hunter College School Of Nursing
Tatiana Salvato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tatiana Salvato accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Tatiana Salvato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Tatiana Salvato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatiana Salvato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatiana Salvato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.