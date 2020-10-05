See All Nurse Practitioners in Mount Kisco, NY
Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tatiana Salvato, RN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mount Kisco, NY. They graduated from Hunter College School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    344 E Main St Ste 101, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2020
    Easy to talk to, flexible with scheduling. Listens to you!
    — Oct 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tatiana Salvato, RN
    About Tatiana Salvato, RN

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1972843498
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Hunter College School Of Nursing
