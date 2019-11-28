Tatiana Portela, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tatiana Portela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tatiana Portela, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tatiana Portela, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Great Neck, NY.
Tatiana Portela works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Great Neck560 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-0600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with her caring attitude and helping me deal with a situation in a very calm manner Thank you
About Tatiana Portela, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1538569405
Frequently Asked Questions
Tatiana Portela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tatiana Portela accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tatiana Portela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tatiana Portela speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Tatiana Portela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatiana Portela.
