Tatiana Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tatiana Clark, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tatiana Clark, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Tatiana Clark works at
Locations
Cortez Road7005 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 750-0602Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Mrs Clark for over 5 yrs never had a bad visit, very knowledgeable,professional,and treats patients like myself with respect and dignity and is straight forward I not only trust Mrs Clark but I look forward too the clarity I get from my visits I
About Tatiana Clark, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891159752
Frequently Asked Questions
Tatiana Clark accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tatiana Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tatiana Clark works at
20 patients have reviewed Tatiana Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatiana Clark.
