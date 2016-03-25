See All Physicians Assistants in Issaquah, WA
Tatiana Aron Icon-share Share Profile

Tatiana Aron

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tatiana Aron is a Physician Assistant in Issaquah, WA. 

Tatiana Aron works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Tatiana Aron?

Mar 25, 2016
Very kind and has a pleasant personality. I feel comfortable and in good hands. I will definitely recommend Tatiana.
— Mar 25, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tatiana Aron
How would you rate your experience with Tatiana Aron?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tatiana Aron to family and friends

Tatiana Aron's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tatiana Aron

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tatiana Aron.

About Tatiana Aron

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1023415817
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Tatiana Aron is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tatiana Aron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tatiana Aron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Tatiana Aron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tatiana Aron works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Tatiana Aron’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Tatiana Aron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tatiana Aron.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tatiana Aron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tatiana Aron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.