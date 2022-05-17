Tate Rubley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tate Rubley, PA
Tate Rubley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX.
Tate Rubley works at
Locations
University of North Texas855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2400
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent PA with great communication skills.
About Tate Rubley, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619298403
Tate Rubley accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tate Rubley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Tate Rubley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tate Rubley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tate Rubley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tate Rubley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.