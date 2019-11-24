Tashi Choney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tashi Choney, NP
Overview
Tashi Choney, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Locations
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Tashi has been following my case prior to and after my liver transplant surgery. She is an enthusiastic and caring healthcare provider. I am very fortunate to have her monitor and look after my medical issues/physical conditions. She is an experienced NP for the division of liver transplant with Cornell Hospital.
About Tashi Choney, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922304013
Tashi Choney works at
