Tashi Choney, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Tashi Choney, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Tashi Choney works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2019
    Tashi has been following my case prior to and after my liver transplant surgery. She is an enthusiastic and caring healthcare provider. I am very fortunate to have her monitor and look after my medical issues/physical conditions. She is an experienced NP for the division of liver transplant with Cornell Hospital.
    Charles Wu in New York, NY — Nov 24, 2019
    About Tashi Choney, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922304013
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tashi Choney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tashi Choney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tashi Choney works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Tashi Choney’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tashi Choney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tashi Choney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tashi Choney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tashi Choney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

